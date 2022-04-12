Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding gift for wife-to-be Alia Bhatt has a number 8 connection; Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to be man and wife. The star couple’s much-talked-about wedding has been making headlines for the past couple of weeks. While they have been extremely tight-lipped about their wedding preparations, new developments about the same have been surfacing every other hour. Speaking of which, the latest report claims that Ranbir has picked out a customized wedding band for his ladylove as a wedding gift. Not only that, it also has a number 8 connection, which happens to be his lucky number.

As per a report in IndiaToday.in, Ranbir has arranged for a custom-made wedding band with 8 diamonds encrusted on it. He reportedly got it made from a luxury international brand called Van Cleef and Arpels. A close friend of the actor reportedly told the news portal that the actor has placed the order for the custom-made band through a friend, to get it from the London store. Moreover, Ranbir has himself hand-picked the diamonds for his to-be-wife Alia.

Meanwhile, the wedding preparations have begun in full swing. A few moments back, we got our hands on some visuals from Ranbir’s residence and it has been decorated with beautiful pink flowers. While the pre-wedding celebrations like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party will be at the Kapoors’ ancestral Krishna Raj Bungalow, the wedding is set to take place at the couple’s apartment at Vastu building in Bandra. Moreover, we exclusively reported that the couple will be throwing a grand reception at Mumbai’s The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue, expected guest list and more details about couple’s D-Day