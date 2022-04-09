Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani costar Evelyn wishes him ‘life filled with love’ with Alia Bhatt

Social media is only buzzing with updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-talked-about wedding. The couple’s wedding ceremonies will be held between 13th April to 17th April. Following a Punjabi tradition, the duo will take the vows under the stars between 2 AM to 4 AM on April 15. The marriage ceremony will reportedly be attended by celebrities like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.

Ahead of their wedding, Ranbir's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani co-star, Evelyn Sharma has showered love on the soon-to-be-married couple. Speaking to India Today, Evelyn Sharma said, “I wish them all the happiness in the world and life filled with love and laughter”. For those unaware, Evelyn worked with Ranbir in 2013 and essayed the role of Lara Khanna in the film.

Coming back to Alia and Ranbir’s wedding, the couple will be getting married at Vaastu, the Barfi actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Alia Bhatt will be wearing Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi outfits for her wedding celebrations, while to be mother-in-law Neetu Singh will also don Manish Malhotra made outfits for the wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie will be hitting the screens on July 22 this year. Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. Whereas, Alia has recently bagged her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of stone’.

