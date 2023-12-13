Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi-Yash’s Ramayana to go on floor in summer 2024? Fan claims who met Animal star at airport

In recent years, Ramayana has emerged as one of the most talked-about projects in the Indian Film Industry. In 2020, producer Madhu Mantena had disclosed ambitious plans for a trilogy based on the Indian Epic, Ramayana, with Nitesh Tiwari directing the project, as reported in an interaction with Pinkvilla. The film has been in the preparatory stage for some time, and the creators are now gearing up to commence filming. As per a user on X (formerly Twitter), who had a recent encounter with Ranbir Kapoor at the airport, the actor himself affirmed that the film is set to begin production in the summer of 2024.

The filming of Ramayana is scheduled to commence in the summer of 2024

Recently, a user on X, through a series of tweets, shared an encounter with Ranbir Kapoor at the airport. In their conversation, the actor discussed his upcoming project Ramayana, which reportedly features Sai Pallavi and Yash in the roles of Sita Ma and Ravana, respectively. The user's first tweet stated, "Standing ahead of Ranbir Kapoor in the immigration queue and talking about #Animal + his next crazy project wasn’t something I'd signed up for this Bombay trip. And what a lovely guy!"

In a subsequent tweet, the user revealed, "Woah, this blew up! Everyone asking, he said 'Ramayana,' goes on floor early summers. Not sure I should divulge anything more than that, but the star cast is frickin’ crazy... wow, #Bollywood is really taking it to the next level starting 2023."

Take a look:

Some time ago, Pinkvilla reported that Nitesh Tiwari and his team have been diligently working on crafting the world of Ramayana, and the blueprint is now complete. The VFX plates for the project have been prepared by the Oscar-winning company, DNEG, promising a visually stunning experience that will captivate audiences. However, the true strength of Ramayana lies not only in its visuals but in the simplicity of its storytelling and the compelling emotions between characters.

The initial installment of the trilogy is set to concentrate more on the narrative of Lord Ram and Sita, culminating in the pivotal conflict of Sita Haran.

