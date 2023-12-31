Ranbir Kapoor said THIS to Triptii Dimri before shooting their intimate scenes in Animal

Triptii Dimri is currently basking in the success of her last release, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film brought overnight success to the actress, making her an instant social media sensation. Ever since the film's release, she has been dubbed as the ‘National Crush’ and ‘Bhabhi 2’ by the fans. Despite a short stint in the film, her dazzling chemistry and intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

In a recent interview, Triptii spoke about working with Ranbir and shooting bold scenes with him as she recalled her conversation with him and the director before filming the scene. Read on!

Triptii Dimri recalls conversation with Ranbir Kapoor before intimate scenes in Animal

One of the highest-grossing films of the year, Animal brought waves with impressive numbers at the box office. On the other hand, the intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri stirred the internet. While speaking about filming those scenes, the actress heaped praises on the actor for being an extremely supportive co-star as she recalled her conversation with the team during the shoot.

“It really helps when you’ve a co-actor you can count on so much. You’ve to be comfortable performing those scenes. Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) sir, Ranbir and the DOP told me, ‘Every time you’re uncomfortable, you just have to let us know and we’ll make sure that that you don’t’,” Triptii shared with News 18.

She further continued by sharing, “It’s really important that you’re in an environment where people respect you as a person, your choices, and what you’re doing at that particular moment and make it only about that and not anything else.”

The actress further stated that shooting that scene was taken as lightly as any other scene in the film and not a big deal was made out of it as it was a part of the story. She stated that the film was shot just like they shot other scenes. Her comfort was taken care of.

She further added that an intimacy coordinator was not required on the sets as she opined, “As long as you’re comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn’t matter. But some people need them. It depends from person to person.”

The 29-year-old was also asked if she expressed her admiration and infatuation towards Ranbir. In response to this, she admitted being very nervous around him and only telling him that he is her favorite actor.

