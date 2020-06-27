  1. Home
Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy and Murad Khetani to join hands for a gangster drama?

Before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, Sandeep was writing the script and he was even looking to narrate it to the actors in May or June.
Shahid Kapoor and Murad Khetani’s Kabir Singh took the Box Office by storm last year. Bankrolled by Murad Khetani, the film had Kiara Advani as the leading lady. It was the official Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deevrakonda as the lead actor. Now, in a sweet piece of news to the Bollywood fans, the producer-director duo is all set to join hands yet again for a gangster drama, according to Mumbai Mirror.

The film will have Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actor reportedly. The trio had discussed the script before the lockdown was imposed. “The script is locked. Before the lockdown brought everything to a standstill, Sandeep was writing and looking to narrate it to the actors in May or June. He is in Hyderabad right normal, the narrations will happen and we will proceed with the casting,” the producer was quoted as saying by the English Daily. It is also reported that the film will be completely shot in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Murad Khetani’s next is a horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featuring Kiara Advani, Karthik Aaryan and Tabu as the lead actors. The shooting process was brought to a halt in March when the lockdown was imposed. Murad is also bankrolling for the Bollywood remake of Tamil film Tadam. Starring Sidharth Malhotra as the lead actor, the yet to be titled flick has Vardhan Ketkar as the director. The film was supposed to be rolled on the floor in the month of May in Delhi. It is expected that they will start the shooting after the lockdown is lifted.

