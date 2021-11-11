Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi, Imtiaz Ali & others get on a video call to celebrate 10 years of Rockstar

Rockstar was not just a film but it was an emotion that is still fresh in every fan’s heart. It was indeed one of the best films of Imtiaz Ali and marked as a turning point for Ranbir Kapoor’s career. Well, this beautiful film has clocked 10 years today and fans have been making sure to trend this film on social media as they are sharing their favourite clips and videos from the movie. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjana Sanghi who too was a part of the film shared a screengrab from a video call that had Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman and others smiling as they celebrated 10 years of Rockstar.

Sanjana Sanghi posted a screenshot from her video chat in which we can see Ranbir Kapoor in his usual casual avatar wearing a cap and full sleeves tee. Rest everyone too looked happy as they must have spoken their hearts out about the film that bonds them together. Sharing this picture, Sanjana wrote a long note. She wrote, “#10YearsOfRockstar. And just like that, today marks 10 glorious years to our beloved Rockstar becoming yours forever. 10 years to that one single surreal moment that single handedly changed my life, and the way I look at life forever. Magic, is the only word to describe how each moment, each bond, each scene performed on this mystical journey has ever felt. And gratitude, the only emotion that overflows. As we all huddled up to drown ourselves nostalgia, I was left with a lump in my throat, it all still feels like yesterday. Thank @arrahman Sir for making it all happen so impromptu, you’re the best. Excerpts from our walk down memory lane, stories you may or may not know are coming to you soon.”

Take a look:

Fans have been going gaga about this film on social media today. A fan wrote, "The greatest movie album this millennium..can't believe it's been 10years already.still feels like ARR woke up everyday and singing Nadaan Parindey at the skip of the heartbeat..#10YearsOfRockstar." Another fan wrote, "When #Rockstar released I was 13 years old, didn’t knew the depth the film had.. but now this is my most favourite film of Bollywood Here’s to #10YearsOfRockstar and here’s to #RanbirKapoor for being the greatest of them all."

