Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt & he are getting married ‘hopefully by end of the year’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt undoubtedly make one of the most popular couples in B’Town. For a long time now, their fans have been excitedly waiting to see them tie the knot. Moreover, rumours about their wedding are constantly abuzz. And now, Ranbir Kapoor has himself spilled the beans about his wedding plans. In a recent media interaction, the actor denied the reports about their April wedding and said that he and ladylove Alia are hoping to get married by the end of this year.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s swansong Sharmaji Namkeen. During an interaction with News18 regarding the same, Ranbir was asked about the rumours about his April wedding with Alia Bhatt. Regarding this the Rockstar actor said, “No, not in April. But hopefully soon. Hopefully by the end of the year, don’t know, we haven’t planned yet. I think, I think we (me and Alia) are very instinctive people and we are very much in love, and hopefully soon.”

Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir’s aunt Rima Jain had also denied the news regarding their April wedding. “Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know,” she had said.

We also got in touch with Alia’s filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt to check on the news. When asked if rumours of Alia and Ranbir getting married in April are true, he denied the speculations. “Rumours. They have been going on and on for a long long time,” the acclaimed filmmaker keeps it short. In an earlier conversation with us, Rima Jain too had said, “Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when, said Mahesh Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: After 5 long years, Ayan Mukerji announces film wrap on Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor starrer