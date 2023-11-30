Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt would've been 'floored' if they had mountain wedding: 'It's very romantic'

Ranbir Kapoor, set to feature in Animal, seems to portray a commanding lover in the film. Alongside co-star Rashmika Mandanna, he takes on the role of Arjun Singh. In the song Hua Main, his character is depicted flying a plane, and while mid-air, he entrusts the controls to his on-screen girlfriend played by Rashmika. During a recent interview, Ranbir expressed that if he ever had the chance to do the same with his wife Alia Bhatt, she would have thoroughly enjoyed it.

Ranbir Kapoor mentioned that a mountain wedding is something Alia Bhatt would have loved

In a conversation with Gulf News, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga aimed to depict the intensity of love in the song Hua Main. According to Ranbir, Sandeep wanted to convey that the character loves his partner so profoundly that he trusts her implicitly. In the scene, he hands over his life to her care while he briefly steps away for a shower and a change of clothes, highlighting the depth of their connection. The characters in the film are on their way to the mountains to get married, and Ranbir finds the entire scenario very romantic.

Ranbir went on to share that if he had the chance to experience such a romantic gesture with his wife, Alia Bhatt, she would have been genuinely delighted. "If I had ever gotten the opportunity to do that with my partner, I think she would be really floored and charmed to fly somewhere, get married there, and come back. So, it's very romantic," he expressed.

The actor also addressed the cinematic liberty taken in the scene. He explained that his character, an aeronautical engineer who studied abroad, owns a fleet of private planes and flies them himself. While in reality, planes have autopilot systems for mid-air travel, cinematic liberties were taken for the scene, acknowledging it as a creative element within the context of the song.

About Animal

The eagerly awaited film Animal, featuring Ranbir and directed by Sandeep, promises an impactful cinematic collaboration. The star-studded cast adds to the excitement, with Rashmika Mandanna portraying Ranbir's life partner. The recently unveiled trailer hints at a compelling narrative centered around a father-son relationship. Scheduled for release on December 1, the film will compete with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal.

