Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt's Darlings is as 'amazing' as her films are expected to be: I've seen it

Alia Bhatt is turning producer with her film Darlings which is set to release on Netflix. The teaser had recently released and it left fans of Alia excited. Now, Ranbir Kapoor also has rooted for his pregnant wife Alia's first production Darlings during Shamshera promotions. Being a doting husband, Ranbir went on to reveal that he has watched Darlings that not only is backed by Alia but also has her in the lead with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. The Shamshera actor further went on to vouch for Alia's film and assured everyone that it will be amazing.

Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

At Shamshera's promotional event, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he has seen the teaser of Darlings starring Alia Bhatt. To this, Ranbir happily replied that he has not only seen the teaser but also the film. He further said that Darlings is at the same level as the audiences expect Alia Bhatt's films to be. Ranbir rooted for Alia's debut production and urged everyone to watch it when it releases on Netflix. Ranbir said, "Maine Darlings film bhi dekhi hai. Bohot kamaal ki film hai. Jaise aap sab expect karte ho Alia Bhatt ki filmein kaisi hoti hai, usi level pe, usi makaam pe hai.(I've watched Darlings. It is an amazing film. Like how everyone expects Alia Bhatt films to be, it is at that level.)".

Ranbir reveals Alia Bhatt loved Shamshera

At the same promotional event, Ranbir even went on to share how Alia reviewed his film Shamshera. He revealed that Alia loved the film and gave the team a lot of love. The actor said that it was big tick mark for him that his wife his happy about his work. Shamshera starring Ranbir in a double role with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt released in theatres this Friday.

Darlings to premiere on Netflix

Alia's debut production with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies' Entertainment is headed for a release on Netflix. It stars Shefali, Vijay Varma and Roshan in lead roles with Alia. It is helmed by debutante director Jasmeet K Reen. Recently, Karan Johar took to social media to shower praise for Darlings. He also lauded Alia for backing Darlings while making her debut as a producer. Darlings will release on August 5.

