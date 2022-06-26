Ranbir Kapoor says Anushka Sharma is his favorite leading lady: We have good creative energy

Ranbir Kapoor has been creating headlines lately due to his upcoming films Shamshera and Brahmastra. The actor was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 biopic Sanju, and fans are excited to watch him after four long years. Amid all the buzz, Ranbir recently joined an entertainment portal for a quick question and answer session. During this, he spilled the beans on a lot of things, including his favorite co-actors, and Anushka Sharma is one of them.

In a chat with Mashable, Ranbir was asked who is his favorite co-actor. Replying to this, he named Saurabh Shukla, with whom he has shared screen space in three films namely, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, and now in the forthcoming movie Shamshera. He added that if he were to mention his favorite leading lady, it would be Anushka Sharma. Ranbir shared, “We’re really close friends and we annoy each other a lot, we keep fighting. We have good creative energy.”

For the unversed, Ranbir and Anushka have shared screen space in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bombay Velvet, and Sanju.

Both Anushka and Ranbir have interesting projects lined up in their pipeline. Anushka is currently shooting for Chakda ‘Xpress where she will get into the shoes of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She will be making her comeback to acting after four years.

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir’s upcoming film Shamshera, the Karan Malhotra period actioner will hit theatres on the 22nd of July. Ranbir will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the film, where he will be sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. His next film is Brahmastra, which release on the 9th of September. He will be seen with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Apart from these movies, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, and Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone in a project. To know more about that, click on the link below.

