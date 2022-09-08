Ranbir Kapoor says Brahmastra is a part of his, Alia Bhatt's DNA: Even at our wedding we were talking about it

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Sep 08, 2022 08:16 AM IST  |  985
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt talk about their upcoming film, 'Brahmastra.'
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat starrer Brahmastra is just a few days away from its release. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. . Brahmastra: Part One– Shiva also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse.

Now, ahead of the movie's release, Ranbir and Alia sat down for an interview in a special segment on IMDB. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor revealed that Brahmastra is now a part of his and Alia's DNA. “Brahmāstra has been part of our DNA now. It’s been five years. Ayan, Alia, and me are also really close friends, so on every occasion in our lives, if it’s a birthday, if it’s Diwali, if it’s Christmas, if it’s our marriage, we were always talking about Brahmastra." This marks Ranbir's third collaboration with Ayan after Wake Up Sid (2009) and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). While Alia and Ayan are collaborating for the first time.

Further, Ranbir and Alia were asked if they could tell anything about Brahmastra Part 2. The Barfi actor said: "There are a lot of things that Ayan has hidden from us also. Big plot points because he thinks we are loudmouths and we're gonna go and tell everybody."

Brahmastra has been almost a decade in making and five years in production. It is one of the most expensive Indian films to date and has reportedly been produced on a budget of over Rs 400 crore. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a special appearance in the Ranbir-Alia starrer and will be essaying the role of 'Vanar Astra.'

