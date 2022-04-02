Ranbir Kapoor says dad Rishi Kapoor felt guilty to have actor by his side during his cancer treatment

Veteran actor late Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen is now out on an OTT platform. His swansong has been a bittersweet experience for viewers waiting to watch him on screen for one final time. Ahead of its release, Ranbir Kapoor was busy promoting his father’s movie and during several media interactions, he shared quite a few things about him. Speaking of which, in one such interaction, Ranbir expressed that his father used to feel guilty about having the former by his side during his cancer treatment.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked if, in the last two years of Rishi Kapoor’s life, he saw a side to him that he hadn’t earlier. Replying to this, the actor shared that he saw the human side of his father. He shared that Rishi Kapoor would feel guilty about having Ranbir by his side. Ranbir said, “I saw such a human side to him. We spent like so many months in New York walking from the apartment to the hospital. Every day, just me and him on the streets and just it's not really about speaking things, but just the silent moments of him going through his chemotherapy, and just sitting in the hospital with him and him always concerned. He was always guilty, like ‘why are you here? Go back to Bombay, go work, go home. Go do something. Go out for dinner, take your mom for dinner. So it really got all of us together. It did as a family.”

Ranbir further added that his elder aunt, her daughter, and his younger aunt were at New York too and everybody came together as a family. Ranbir expressed that those moments will always be special for him.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt says in her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, she is the 'dog', calls boyfriend the 'cat'