Ranbir Kapoor says dad Rishi was upset for not being able to complete Sharmaji Namkeen: It used to pain him

Ever since the first look of Sharmaji Namkeen has been released, fans have been eagerly waiting for this film. This one starring Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal both as Sharmaji is a special film for so many reasons and one of them is that this will be the last time fans would get to see the late veteran actor on their screens. Well, Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor is leaving no stones unturned to promote his father’s last film and in a recent interview, he revealed how the late actor was upset that he could not complete this film.

Talking about Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that this film defines a very tough period in Rishi Kapoor’s life. Just after a few days of starting the film, Rishi’s blood reports had come and it was speculated that he might have leukaemia and that he had to be rushed to America for treatment. The Sanju actor further said that when he came down to Delhi to inform his dad that he had to go to America for his treatment, his first reaction was his concern about the film. It took some time for them to convince the late actor to leave for America but the entire 1 year he was there, all he could talk about was Sharmaji Namkeen, revealed his son Ranbir.

“It used to pain him, it used to disturb him that he started a film and he could not complete it,” said Ranbir Kapoor. But, later, his treatment was done, and immediately after coming back, Rishi Kapoor started shooting for Sharmaji Namkeen. But life had other plans and unfortunately, Rishi could not complete this film.

Ranbir Kapoor thanked Paresh Rawal for stepping in the shoes of his father and said that he has a lot of respect for him for completing this film.

