Ranbir Kapoor says Dev and Amrita are the 'most interesting characters' in Brahmastra trilogy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ever since the film has gone on to break several box office records and is having a stellar run at theatres. The movie serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse. t also starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance in Brahmastra.

In Brahmastra Part One: Shiva characters Amrita and Dev, who are Shiva’s parents, were teased in the first installment of the Brahmastra trilogy. Now, the lead actors Ranbir and Alia talked about who will play Dev and Amrita in Brahmastra Part 2. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, “Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now.” Further, she was asked who she see as Amrita, Alia said, “Deepika (Padukone) for sure for Amrita! She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature.”