Ranbir Kapoor says Dev and Amrita are the 'most interesting characters' in Brahmastra trilogy
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra is currently enjoying a terrific run at the box-office.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ever since the film has gone on to break several box office records and is having a stellar run at theatres. The movie serves as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse. t also starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance in Brahmastra.
In Brahmastra Part One: Shiva characters Amrita and Dev, who are Shiva’s parents, were teased in the first installment of the Brahmastra trilogy. Now, the lead actors Ranbir and Alia talked about who will play Dev and Amrita in Brahmastra Part 2. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, “Right now, nobody outside the core team knows who is Dev and Amrita. It is good to have speculations on who will play these characters, but no one knows for now.” Further, she was asked who she see as Amrita, Alia said, “Deepika (Padukone) for sure for Amrita! She is gorgeous and stunning. She has that amazing stature.”
Ranbir, on the other hand, said that Dev and Amrita are by far the most interesting characters in the trilogy. The Barfi actor said: "And for actors to play this part, it is going to be exciting for any actor. Where the cast is concerned, as in who to cast, I think the way Ayan is looking at the trilogy, the way Ayan is looking at the larger picture, I think it is very exciting. It is only going to get more exciting. We have an inclination in which direction it is going but it is only providing more excitement and more grandeur to the trilogy.”
