Ranbir Kapoor says he began thinking about kids as he approached 40: Will I be able to play any sports..

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They are soon going to step into one of the most beautiful phases of their lives, parenthood. The duo took everyone by surprise when they announced their pregnancy on social media on Monday (June 27) the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” After dating for five years, the lovebirds tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence.

Ranbir, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming period-drama film, Shamshera talked about becoming a father and in a recent interview with Quint, Vaani Kapoor recalled how Ranbir asked her, ‘when do you think you want to have kids, by what age.’ To which, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor said, "This also happens when a man is nearing 40, you start thinking these things also, that 'yaar mera baccha jab 20 saal ka hoga, to main 60 ka hounga (when my child will be 20, I will be 60). Will I be able to play any sports, do things, go on any trek?"

After Shamshera, Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s much-awaited Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone. Next, the Sanju actor, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

