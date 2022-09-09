Ranbir Kapoor says he can’t take Brahmastra’s advance bookings seriously; Calls Alia Bhatt ‘trade analyst’

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles is just a few hours away from its grand theatrical release. The mythological fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji is one of the most-talked-about films in recent times. Ever since the trailer of the movie dropped a couple of months back, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch it on the big screens. As of Thursday morning, Brahmastra already sold approximately 1.97 lakh tickets and has recorded the highest advance bookings in the pandemic era. However, Ranbir shared that he cannot take these numbers seriously until the audience watches the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt has become ‘trade analyst’

During a media interaction in Delhi on Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor shared that until the film releases, he does not take the advance booking numbers seriously. The actor said, “We cannot take these figures and all seriously because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hain (how well we will fare). But the feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Le Jaayenge, asking you, ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all.”

However, adding further, he revealed that Alia Bhatt has been following the business aspect of their film quite closely. “The most excited is Alia now. She is a trade analyst now. She is noting everything, this much is open here, this is the response there,” he shared.