Ranbir Kapoor says he can’t take Brahmastra’s advance bookings seriously; Calls Alia Bhatt ‘trade analyst’
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has already sold approximately 1.97 lakh tickets at top multiplex chains, with a gross collection of Rs 6.60 crore for opening day alone.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles is just a few hours away from its grand theatrical release. The mythological fantasy film directed by Ayan Mukerji is one of the most-talked-about films in recent times. Ever since the trailer of the movie dropped a couple of months back, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch it on the big screens. As of Thursday morning, Brahmastra already sold approximately 1.97 lakh tickets and has recorded the highest advance bookings in the pandemic era. However, Ranbir shared that he cannot take these numbers seriously until the audience watches the movie.
Ranbir Kapoor says Alia Bhatt has become ‘trade analyst’
During a media interaction in Delhi on Wednesday, Ranbir Kapoor shared that until the film releases, he does not take the advance booking numbers seriously. The actor said, “We cannot take these figures and all seriously because till the audience doesn’t see the film, the game doesn’t begin. The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hain (how well we will fare). But the feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Le Jaayenge, asking you, ‘come watch our movie!’ That’s all.”
However, adding further, he revealed that Alia Bhatt has been following the business aspect of their film quite closely. “The most excited is Alia now. She is a trade analyst now. She is noting everything, this much is open here, this is the response there,” he shared.
Brahmastra Box Office
Talking of opening weekend, Brahmastra has sold around 4.25 lakh tickets amounting to an all-India gross of Rs 15.25 crore. The weekend nett in advance falls in the range of Rs 13 crore. By the end of Thursday, the weekend advance at merely the three chains will be around the Rs 20 crore mark, which is humongous to say the least and if the film carries good reports, sky is the limit for the theatrical run as there is ample hype and excitement among the audience. The advance trend suggests an opening upside of Rs 30 crore, and it’s the run of 2D versions in multiplexes and more importantly, the single screens that will determine if the film can emerge a record opener or if it stands around the Rs 30 crore mark.
