Ranbir Kapoor says he did not take Aamir Khan’s advice before becoming actor: I thought ‘kya bol raha hain’

Ranbir Kapoor has been in the headlines recently due to his upcoming film Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The period drama directed by Karan Malhotra will be releasing in the theatres on the 22nd of July. And ahead of the big day, the actors are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Speaking of which, recently Ranbir and Vaani conversed with YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli. This is when Ranbir shared the advice he got from Aamir Khan before he became an actor. He revealed that he did not take it.

Aamir Khan’s advice to Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent chat with JugJugg Jeeyo actress Prajakta Koli, Ranbir was asked if he had any advice to give to young 13–14-year-olds who aspire to be actors. This is when he recalled an advice he received from Aamir Khan before he came to the profession. He said, “Aamir Khan had told me this before I became an actor which I didn't really understand back then. I just thought ‘kya bol raha hain (what is he saying?).’ But he told me that before you become an actor, what I suggest you do is pack a bag and just travel around India. Most of us (have) grown up in luxury, who are privileged (and) don't really know our country, our culture, and how diverse it is.

When asked if he followed Khan’s advice, he said that he did not do it when he should have. He explained that now that he is an actor and is recognized, so it becomes harder for him to travel. He recalled Aamir telling him to travel by bus and trains. Ranbir concluded by saying that even if he did not take the advice back then, the youngsters now should definitely do it.

Meanwhile, talking about Shamshera, the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Daroga Shudh Singh played by Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir will be seen in a double role as Shamshera and Balli, while Vaani essays the character of Sona, a dancer. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release on July 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

