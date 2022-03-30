Ranbir Kapoor says he doesn’t know if mother Neetu Kapoor has healed post Rishi Kapoor’s demise

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his father Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen. The veteran actor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with cancer. His demise has left his family, fans, and well-wishers in a state of grief. In a recent media interaction, Ranbir opened up on how his mother Neetu Kapoor has coped with the irreparable loss. Furthermore, he also talked about her comeback to the world of acting after years.

Talking to Film Companion, Ranbir Kapoor said that he and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have realized Neetu Kapoor’s sacrifices after what they went through as a family. He mentioned that despite being a successful actress of her time, Neetu gave up acting on her own accord after her marriage at the young age of 21. The actor said that he and Riddhima convinced Neetu to make a comeback as she was low on confidence. Soon Karan Johar offered her Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Ranbir said that his mother has been enjoying the process. He shared that she took up acting and diction classes and even discussed her scenes with him.

Ranbir went on to say that keeping busy might help Neetu with the healing process after Rishi Kapoor’s demise. “I don't know what my mother went through. My mother was a rock to my father (throughout) this hard time. She was there through everything. I mean the kind of selflessness that I've seen my mother go through is something which I've never seen anybody (go through) anywhere else, and I don't know if she's healed, you know. I don't know if she has or she has not. Maybe she needs therapy, maybe she needs to speak it out - maybe through her work, maybe through interacting with people that have come out. But I'm really, really happy that she's doing this,” said the actor.

