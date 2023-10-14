Ranbir Kapoor says he got 'whacked' by his school principal for THIS reason

Ranbir Kapoor is easily one of the most successful and interesting actors in Bollywood. Apart from his acting skills, the actor is also known for being an outspoken person as he often speaks his mind in interviews. Recently, the Animal actor spoke about the time when he was 'whacked' by his school principal for a reason.

Ranbir Kapoor recalls getting 'whacked' by his school principal

In an interview for Hauser’s YouTube channel, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how he was in school. The actor stated that he was 'great' at copying in exams but was never caught. He said: “I think I was a great copier so I never got caught copying but I remember this one instance that I was in the seventh grade or eighth grade where I was crawling out of my class while the class was going on and while I was crawling the principle came and stood in front of me and I got the beating of my life, like he really whacked me and I still remember like us thappad ki goonj mere kaano mein abhi bhi sunayi deti hai. (I still remember that moment. (The echo of that slap still resounds in my ears.)”

Ranbir Kapoor on his love for football

Ranbir is often spotted playing football with his friends in Mumbai. During the same interview, he spoke about his love for the sport and called it his 'true calling.' He revealed that his name was published in the newspaper after scoring a goal during a school competition. "So the first time my name came in the newspaper it was because I scored a goal and I remember my mum had cut the newspaper and she still has it. I think it was one of the biggest moments I still cherish,” he recalled.

Workwise, Ranbir was last seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor in the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film met with mixed critical response but turned out to be a major commercial success. He is now gearing up for Sandeep Vanga Reddy's action film Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is slated to release on December 1st, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exude royalty in traditional attires at IOC Session opening ceremony in Mumbai-PICS