Ranbir Kapoor says he hasn't 'understood the loss' of Rishi Kapoor: 'I don’t know if I have really expressed'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular and successful actors in Bollywood. He is also known for being vocal about his personal life. In a recent interview, the Animal actor spoke about the loss of his father Rishi Kapoor who had passed away in 2020 after prolonged illness. He said that he still has not understood the loss.

Ranbir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor

In an interview with Unstoppable with NBK, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on the loss of his father Rishi Kapoor. He said, "I think the loss of a parent is always the biggest low in a person’s life. So when I lost my father a couple of years ago… I don’t think I have still understood the loss. Because you know being a son… since the time you are born, you are always taught to be strong."

He further said that he has not been able to express his father's loss to anyone including himself. "You don’t express and say much. So I don’t know if I have really expressed my father’s loss yet to myself or to my loved ones", he added.

Ranbir Kapoor says he was reminded of dad Rishi Kapoor while prepping for Animal role

At the trailer launch of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor said that he was reminded of his father while preparing for the role. He said, “I think eventually sub-consciously mujhe mere papa ki yaad aa gayi…I think jis tareeke se vo baat karte the, he was a very passionate aggressive man ke jaise (I think eventually it reminded me of my father, the way he used to speak like a very passionate and an aggressive man).”

Workwise, Ranbir will be next seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Saloni Batra. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023. The film was earlier supposed to be released in August but was pushed back due to some pending post-production work. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on the big screen.

