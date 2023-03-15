Ranbir Kapoor says he is a ‘chill dad’ to Raha: Alia Bhatt is that overstressed parent, so I…

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been over the moon ever since they embraced parenthood in November 2022. Alia took to her Instagram account to announce that they have named their baby girl Raha. Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, told Pinkvilla a few days ago that after Animal, he intends on taking a break and going a bit slow, so he gets to spend some time with Raha. He has been promoting his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and also recently made an appearance on his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want. On the chat show, he talked about who is the more’ chill’ parent between Alia and himself, and revealed what it was like to hold Raha for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals he is a ‘chill dad’ to Raha

On What Women Want, Kareena asked Ranbir, "Hypothetically if Raha caught a cold in school, I think you'd go completely crazy. I feel you're that kind now." Replying to this, Ranbir said that Alia is the 'overstressed parent,’ so it is he who brings in the ‘calming factor’. "I think Alia is the overstressed parent. She is very stressful. So I will have to be that little bit of a calming factor. And I feel sometimes you're a little overprotective about children ki 'don't do this or that, don't meet people'. But I feel the more you are easy with it, a human being adapts, and a human being's immunity also gets better as they grow older. So I don't think we should be overprotective. Then I think the baby will suffer in the future. So I'm a chill dad that way."

When asked by Bebo what it was like holding Raha for the first time in the hospital, Ranbir said that he got to hold her the moment the umbilical cord was cut, and that it will always remain as a very big ‘core memory’ of his life. “That was a 7000 stars moment,” he said.

He also shared that the parenting style of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor was a little distant. He said that they were strict, but believed in family values. “They wanted the entire family to always be together. They were strict. They were not on buddy terms. The family values that he has instilled in me and my sister, that is something I would like to pass on to Raha,” said Ranbir.

