Ranbir Kapoor says he is ‘very dependent’ on Alia Bhatt; Doesn’t bathe or eat if he doesn’t know where she is

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among Bollywood’s most loved couples. The two have a massive following on social media, and fans go gaga every time they post pictures together. Their recently released movie Brahmastra marks their first on-screen collaboration, and fans were super excited to see the couple create magic on the big screen. Alia and Ranbir have been promoting the movie back-to-back, and in a recent interview, they opened up about their bond. It was then that Ranbir shared how dependent he is on Alia Bhatt, and how important it is for him to have her around.

In Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt’s character Isha is seen saying that Ranbir’s character Shiva is incomplete without her. In an interview with Navbharat Times, Alia and Ranbir were asked if they are dependent on each other in real life as well. Replying to this, Ranbir admitted that he is very dependent on Alia. “I boast a lot that I am very independent and detached, but in reality, I am very dependent on her. I don’t go to the bathroom or eat if I don’t know where Alia is. It is very important for me to have her next to me. It doesn’t matter if we don’t do anything romantic or even talk but she should just sit next to me,” he said.