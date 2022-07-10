Ranbir Kapoor says he’s the only boy in his family to clear 10th exam: Had huge party after scoring 53 percent

Ranbir Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of his much-awaited film, Shamshera, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles alongside Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. It will be released in theatres on July 22 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. This marks the actor's return to the cinema after the hit film, Sanju, which was released in 2018. Ranbir is leaving no stones unturned to promote his period-action film and recently, he collaborated with social media influencer Dolly Singh for a video and during their interaction, the actor spoke about his 10th percentage.

In a fun segment, Dolly Singh’s character Raju ki mummy asked him about his 10th board exam percentage, to which, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor said 53.4 percent. He added, “When my results came, my family was so happy that they kept a huge party for me. They had no expectations. I am the first boy in my family who passed his 10th exams.” Ranbir also revealed that he was very weak in his studies.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, recently, Ranbir surprised his wife-actress Alia Bhatt at the airport, who wrapped up the shoot of her debut Hollywood film titled ‘Heart of Stone’ yesterday. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was extremely joyous and shocked when she saw him in the car. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9.

Apart from this, Ranbir has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will then star with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled romance and with Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Vanga's crime drama Animal.

