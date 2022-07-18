Ranbir Kapoor says he would 'love' to do a comedy film with Alia Bhatt: She has a great timing

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They have been married for three months now and never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. The duo is soon going to step into one of the most beautiful phases of their lives, parenthood. After dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Now, Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming period-action film, Shamshera, co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. In a recent interview with TV9 Entertainment, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor was asked that if he and Alia were to work together again soon, what genre what he want that to be? To which, Ranbir said: "Comedy. I think Alia has comedy timing and I would love to do a comedy film." Meanwhile, the two stars will be collaborating on Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra.

The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration together. Apart from this, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-starring Ranveer Singh and a Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone, co-starring Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. Next, Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

