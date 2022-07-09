Ranbir Kapoor says he's not 'ashamed' to show his kids his films; Want them to say ‘papa that was a bad film'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently all over the news these days and rightly so, as they are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. After a few years of dating, Ranbir and Alia took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14 this year in the presence of close friends and family members at their residence in Vastu, Mumbai. The pregnancy announcement was done by the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress on June 27, Alia posted a picture by writing, "Our baby ..... coming soon."

Currently, Ranbir is busy promoting his upcoming film, Shamshera, and ever since he has been talking about his future kids. Recently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor revealed that he wants his and Alia's children to watch his movies and share their reviews. He told PTI, "I am always conscious because I know society gets impacted by it. I will not do anything to belittle anyone or anybody for the sake of entertainment. That's my personality. I don't regret or (feel) ashamed of any film that I have done. I don’t think there is any film that I would like to shield them (children) from. I believe failures are as important as successes. I would like to hear from them say that ‘papa, that was such a bad film’ and probably laugh with them or ‘papa that was so much fun’ and feel very happy about it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the parents-to-be are currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in the pivotal roles. This marks Ranbir’s first film with Alia, which is scheduled to release in the theatres on September 9th, 2022. The upcoming film is the first installment of a three-part fantasy epic.

