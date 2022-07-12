Ranbir Kapoor says he's 'not a superstar' yet: Film industry adopted me and considered me a good actor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood. he started his career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya co-starring Sonam Kapoor in 2007 and since then, there is no looking back for him. He has worked in movies such as Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Barfi, Tamasha, Sanju, and others. Ranbir has completed 15 years in the film industry and recently talked about it in an interview.

While talking to FilmiBeat, Ranbir Kapoor said that as he grows older, he feels more nervous about the release of the films. He said, "I wish I could buy all the movies and keep them with me and watch them myself because I am very scared of judgement. I don't know whether people will like my film or not. When my last film Sanju, which came out four years ago, was a big hit. But still, people are saying that this is my comeback film. So I do not understand what is this comeback film. But it is comforting that this film industry has adopted me and considered me a good actor. Now whether the films will play or not, there is nothing in my hand. I will keep hearing that there is a comeback film."

Ranbir further added that he used to hear that he will be the next superstar in the industry. However, he said he does not consider himself a superstar yet. "So you will get all these tags from time to time. You just have to do your work with patience and I am very much in love with my work. I like the process better than the release of the film. Also, I am lucky that since childhood I have been very patient, that's why I do not feel too insecure," Ranbir concluded.

On the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of Shamshera. The film is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. He also has Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna. Ranbir was in Spain a couple of weeks ago, shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor wishes to direct a film, says wife Alia Bhatt can be the producer