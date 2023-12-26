Ranbir Kapoor says 'Jai mata di' as he lit cake on fire during Christmas lunch; celebration video goes VIRAL

The entire Kapoor khandaan comes together every year for their annual Christmas lunch, and this year was no different! Yesterday, as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived for the celebration, they revealed baby Raha’s face for the first time. Pictures from the family lunch went viral on social media, and it was attended by Alia, Ranbir, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Aadar Jain, his girlfriend Alekha Advani, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda, among others. Now, an inside video has surfaced, and it shows Ranbir lighting a cake on fire.

Ranbir Kapoor lights a spirit-doused Christmas cake at annual Christmas lunch

The video that was shared by Aadar Jain on his Instagram stories shows Ranbir Kapoor seated around the table with other members of the Kapoor khandaan. Navya Naveli Nanda was seen on the other side, recording the moment on her phone. Rima Jain's son Armaan Jain was also seen taking a video as Zahaan Kapoor poured spirit on the cake, after which Ranbir lit the cake with a lighter. As the cake is set aflame, Ranbir is heard saying, 'Jai mata di!'

The video has now gone viral and has been shared on multiple fan pages for Ranbir Kapoor. Check it out below!

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a black t-shirt layered with a grey jacket, paired with black pants. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a black and red floral-printed mini dress as she arrived for the Christmas lunch. Baby Raha donned a pretty frock, and was seen with her hair tied in two cute ponytails, with clips on her hair.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor introduces their daughter Raha to the media

Alia and Ranbir chose the special occasion of Christmas to bring their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor in front of the paparazzi. Her pictures took social media by storm, and fans reacted to the pictures, noticing her striking resemblance to Ranbir’s late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. “She's just like her Dadu men's best appearance; her eyes are amazing!!!!”, wrote one fan, while another one commented, “Omg absolutely copy of Rishi ji... Adorable.”

Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha on November 6, 2022.

