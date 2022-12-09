Ranbir Kapoor says Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor will be his last romantic comedy; Here's why

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema. The actor recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and left his fans impressed with his new look as he sported a heavy beard and long hair. At the event, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor spoke about his upcoming projects, failures, Hollywood debut, and much more. Ranbir, who will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's romantic-comedy film revealed that this will be his last film in this genre.

Revealing the reason, Ranbir said: "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older." The yet-to-be-titled Luv Ranjan film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. This marks the duo's first on-screen collaboration together. The actor has worked in a number of romantic comedies over the course of his career including films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Anjaana Anjaani, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha, and Jagga Jasoos among others.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's title to be announced soon

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusive reported that the title of Ranbir and Shraddha's film is set to be announced next week with a special announcement video. The source said: "It’s the festive season, wherein the audience is in the mood to celebrate. Luv and his team feel that this is the best time to introduce the audience to the title of his film and also plaster the release date of the film in the mind of the audience. He has shot a special video to announce the film title and it’s expected to be out by early next week."

Ranbir Kapoor's personal front

Ranbir is currently embracing fatherhood as he and his wife-actress Alia Bhatt welcomed their first newborn child, Raha on November 6, 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, apart from Luv Ranjan's movie, Ranbir will also star next in Animal, which stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others.