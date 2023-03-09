Ranbir Kapoor says Raha already has 30 pairs of sneakers; Reveals which film of his he wants her to see first

Ranbir Kapoor is currently enjoying the praise and appreciation coming his way for his performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film was released on 8th March and the audience has been loving Ranbir's lover boy avatar in the Luv Ranjan directorial. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Recently, during the promotions, Ranbir spoke about his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha. The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy in November 2022 and she turned four months old recently. While speaking about his daughter, he said that he wants Raha to be a sneakerhead.

Ranbir Kapoor spills interesting details about his daughter Raha

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir said that he will start making Raha a 'sneakerhead'. He revealed that the munchkin already owns 30 pairs of sneakers and she still doesn't fit into them. He said that he's waiting for 'another couple of months' for her to start wearing them. Ranbir was also asked about a film from his filmography that he would want Raha to watch first. The new daddy said that he wants her to watch Jagga Jasoos because it was a kid-friendly film with animals.

Earlier, in an interview, Ranbir also expressed his wish and said that he doesn't want Raha to have Alia's personality as he can't handle two Alias' in the house. But he said that he wants Raha to look like Alia as she will be a nicer-looking person.

Hrithik Roshan praises Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Earlier today, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and praised the film. He was mighty impressed by Ranbir and Shraddha. He tweeted, "Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar ! So difficult to get this genre right ! Well done to the entire team ! Great work by everyone !! Ranbir and shraddha are so good !"

Work front

After Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir will be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film will come out in August this year.

