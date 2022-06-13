Ranbir Kapoor says there's 'no major change' after wedding with Alia Bhatt: Haven’t realised we're married

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are Bollywood's most-loved couples and after five years of being in a relationship, the duo took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year at their residence, Vastu, in Bandra, Mumbai, surrounded by close friends and family members. The newly-wedded couple had a three-day magical affair. It started with a dreamy Mehendi function on April 13, which was followed by a fairytale wedding on April 14, and then a star-studded wedding reception on April 15.

Now, in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Ranbir opened up on his life post his marriage with Alia and said, “There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven’t realized that we are married.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and is a three-part fantasy epic. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The first part of the trilogy will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone. Next, she will star in Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir, on the other hand, will feature in Animal, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor confesses he has no Hollywood plans like Alia Bhatt: I only have dreams of...