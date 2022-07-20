Ranbir Kapoor says wearing 'pagg' in Rocket Singh made his mum Neetu Kapoor & nani happy

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented and sought-after actors in the film industry. The actor is currently making headlines, and rightly so, he is all set to amaze the audience in a totally new avatar. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a dacoit in his upcoming movie Shamshera. He is the protector of his tribe and a son fulfilling his father's legacy and plays both father and son in the film. This is the first time Ranbir will be witnessed playing a rugged role in his career.

The Bollywood heartthrob is busy promoting his film which is set to hit the screens on July 22, 2022. Meanwhile, during a press conference in Chandigarh, the actor reminisced the shooting days of his 2009 film Rocket Singh and how wearing pagg in the film made his mom, Neetu Kapoor and nani happy. Talking about his character in the film, Ranbir said, “It has been a great experience, and one of my favourite characters. My mom and nani were very happy as I wore a pagg in the film. I used to send pictures to them from sets every day. I even went to the golden temple and spent two nights there wearing pagg. It was a great feeling and lovely experience for me.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with wife Alia Bhatt for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9 this year.

Besides, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Shamshera. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Recently, Ranbir and actor Shraddha Kapoor were shooting in Spain for a Luv Ranjan film. He will end his year with Animal, by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is among the most awaited films of next year. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna and is scheduled to release on Independence Day 2023.