Ranbir Kapoor sets theatres ablaze as he goes nude for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal; fans root for him, Triptii Dimri

Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated movie Animal hit the theaters earlier this Friday. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been generating insane buzz on social media and soaring well at the box office. As expected, dedicated fans flocked the theaters on the first day itself to witness their favorite stars in a never seen before avatar. Amongst several reasons, a scene which has stirred the internet is that of Ranbir Kapoor’s steamy lip-lock scene with Triptii Dimri and going nude in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri's nude scene in Animal creates frenzy amongst fans

While fans have been going bonkers ever since the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, a steamy kissing scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri and a nude scene depicting Ranbir have left fans jumping out of their skin. While the scene was blurred in the film, still it managed to stir the internet.

Take a look at the scene from the film which is going viral on the internet:

Fans reaction to the nude scene

The scene has garnered immense attention from the fans as they couldn’t stop reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Raw and rugged film” and, another fan commented, "So you are saying that's how you should respect and love your father."

While a third user commented, "Ab toh dekhni padegi ye movie."

About Animal

Triptii Dimri is seen essaying the role of Zoya in Animal. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor and others. The trailer of the film has already given a peek into the storyline, which revolves around a complex father-son relationship.

About Animal's box-office collection

On the other hand, speaking of Animal’s roaring collections at the box office, the film has managed to get the third-biggest start for a Bollywood film after Pathaan and Jawan with USD 4.75 million (Rs. 40 crore) through Friday. This includes USD 1.20 million previews from North America, where the film was released Thursday evening.

The film churns out to be the third Bollywood film ever to gross over Rs. 100 crore in a single day, if combined by Rs. 74 crore from India.

It is worth mentioning that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial, Animal, performed exceptionally well in the two ends of the globe; North America in the West and Australia - New Zealand in the East.

ALSO READ: Know all about Triptii Dimri, who has played Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal