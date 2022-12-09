Ranbir Kapoor shares his 'biggest insecurity' of being a parent at 60, says THIS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently completed a month of parenthood and we bet they are currently on cloud 9. These two welcomed daughter Raha on November 6.

by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Dec 09, 2022 07:18 PM IST  |  328
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently completed a month of parenthood and we bet are currently on cloud 9. These two stars welcomed their first child on November 6 and since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see the face of baby Kapoor. Recently, the family named their daughter Raha and the name grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Well, Ranbir attended the Red Sea International Film Festival recently which is currently going on in Jeddah. While interacting with Brut, the actor spoke a lot about his newborn child, his life after becoming a father and his future plans. But what caught our attention was when he revealed his biggest insecurity about becoming a dad.

Ranbir Kapoor shares his biggest insecurity about becoming a dad

When he was at The Red Sea International Film Festival, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about what has changed for him after becoming a father. Shamshera actor responded that he is wondering why did he take so long for this decision. He said that he should have become a father earlier. Ranbir then shared his biggest insecurity saying that when his kids will turn 20, he would be 60 years old so will he be able to play football with them and run with them? he said, adding that it’s definitely a joy that he has never experienced.

Ranbir Kapoor also mentioned how it’s a delight to be a parent, and he never expected to feel this way. He added that Alia and he often discuss the value system they want to pass on to their child. “There’s empathy, kindness, respect towards elders, equality… so many different things you have imbibed from your parents or life that you want to pass on to the child,” he shared.

Ranbir Kapoor and his life on the personal and professional front

2022 has been a special year for Ranbir Kapoor fans. In April this year, he tied the knot with his lady love Alia Bhatt. The couple became parents of a baby girl in November this year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in the film Animal alongside actor Rashmika Mandanna. Later, he will be seen in an as-yet-untitled film alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Clearly, he has a busy schedule lined up ahead.

