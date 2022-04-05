Ranbir Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor’s acting tips to him, reveals secretly imbibing his passion

Rishi Kapoor may not be with us anymore, but his memories will be etched in our lives forever. Fans are enjoying his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen. This film is not just special as it is the late actor’s last film but also because Rishi gave his heart and soul to it. We have seen his son Ranbir Kapoor come ahead and promote his father’s last film. He is not leaving a single stone unturned to make this film reach every household. Well, in a recent interview RK opened up about a lot of things including the acting tips that the late actor gave his son.

Talking about the acting tips that Rishi Kapoor shared, Ranbir Kapoor said that the veteran actor rightfully believed that every actor has to find his own way. One has to learn from their mistakes and develop their own skillset. It is believed over the years that the late actor’s strength was his spontaneity in front of the camera, a trait that the Sanju actor has also inherited. Ranbir spoke about this and said that Rishi constantly reinvented himself. He concluded, “I have secretly imbibed from him his passion and his belief that it’s all about the process and not the result.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has a lot of exciting projects in his kitty. He will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite girlfriend, Alia Bhatt. He has Luv Ranjan’s untitled opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Shamshera.

Talking about his personal life, it is reported that he is all set to tie the knot with Alia Bhatt this month. It is said that they will get hitched in Mumbai at RK house.

