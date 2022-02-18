Ranbir Kapoor shares a sweet moment with fans at late Rajiv Kapoor's Toolsidas Junior's screening; WATCH

On Thursday, Ashutosh Gowariker and T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar hosted an exclusive screening of the late actor Rajiv Kapoor’s last film Toolsidas Junior in Mumbai. A year after his demise, the makers hosted the special screening of the last film he featured in, to honour his memories. The screening was attended by Kapoor family members Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor. At the event, we witnessed a sweet moment that Ranbir Kapoor shared with his fans. Brace your hearts, because you are definitely going to say ‘aww’ as you watch the video.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor fulfilled his fans' wish to get a photograph clicked with him. He hugged them both and posed for a quirky snap. Well, forever the charmer, Mr. Ranbir Kapoor! He sported quite a basic outfit, a black sweatshirt with dark jeans, and looked immensely handsome. The whole affair was quite adorable.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently working in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The first part of the movie will release on September 09, 2022. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Yash Raj Films' periodic drama Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. He is also shooting for Luv Ranjan’s rom-com opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Well, seems like Ranbir is set to have a busy year and we can’t wait to see him in action.

