Ranbir Kapoor shares the 'biggest mistake' he made on Shamshera; Talks about the film's failure

Ranbir Kapoor is currently embracing fatherhood as he and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first newborn child, Raha on November 6, 2022. Recently, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor marked his presence at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. For the festival, Ranbir looked handsome as ever as he wore a blue checkered suit-pant and flaunted his long beard. At the event, during one of the final ‘In Conversation’ sessions at the Red Sea Film Festival, he talked about the failure of his movie, Shamshera.

Ranbir said it was by far the hardest film he has worked on. "It was a big box office disaster, but the biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard.” Referring to the prosthetic beard he wore during the film, he said: “When you’re shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it’s like your face is melting," quoted Deadline. In it, Ranbir played a double role for the first time ever. Shamshera also starred Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. The period-action film was directed by Karan Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor on his Hollywood debut

Further, Ranbir also revealed if he would like to debut in Hollywood, just like his wife-actress Alia Bhatt, who will be debuting with the Heart Of Stone. The actor said that he would never say never, but he is 'pretty content' with the kind of opportunities that are coming his way in his country and in his language." Ranbir said that he does have a certain block in his head about acting in English. "I’d rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never," he added.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

