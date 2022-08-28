Ranbir Kapoor shares what makes his Brahmastra's character Shiva different from his other roles; Read on

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's film, Brahmastra, which also stars his wife-actress Alia Bhatt in the lead role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures the magnum opus Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva will release theatrically on September 9th, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ranbir and Alia are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and recently the husband-wife duo visited IIT Bombay for the promotions of Brahmastra.

During the promotional event, Ranbir revealed what makes his Brahmastra character Shiva different from his other roles. He said: "The personality of Shiva that I really admire and he says in the film that 'Jab bhi kuch andhera ho toh light ko dhundho' and it means that light uss roshni ka naam hai jo hum sabke andheron se badi hai. Aur aap kaha dhundte ho yeh light? Apni doston ki hassi mein, sadakon mein, canteen ki omelette pav mein, ek achi film mein, Alia mein. I think the philosophy of positivity in such hard times. There's a lot of negativity in the world. I think the search for positivity and light is something that Shiva does."

Brahmastra is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse'. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra.

Apart from this, Ranbir will feature next in Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

