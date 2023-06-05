Ranbir Kapoor shoots for cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series Stardom; Shah Rukh Khan visits the set-Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has no plans of foraying into acting. However, the star kid has been focusing on writing and direction, and will be making his directorial debut with a web series which will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Pinkvilla exclusively reported in April that the web series will be titled Stardom, and that it is set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry. Now, a report on the Internet claims that Ranbir Kapoor will have a cameo appearance in Stardom.

Ranbir Kapoor shoots for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom

According to a report in Mid Day, Ranbir Kapoor shot for his cameo over the weekend, in Mumbai. He shot for his part at the Century Mills, in Worli, and a set has been put up for the shooting of the first schedule of the web series. Ranbir, who has been shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal, reportedly took the day off during the weekend to shoot for his cameo in Aryan’s series.

Moreover, the report also states that Aryan’s father and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also present on the set, and that he visited the set to convey his best wishes for his son’s new beginnings. Not just this, it is also being reported that Karan Johar has a special role in Stardom, and that she shot for his part over the first three days.

Reports on the Internet claim that Lakshya Lalwani will star in this web series, while some media reports also suggest that Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan will have cameos in Stardom.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla about the 6-episode web series’ title, and said, “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of film industry and what better title than Stardom.”

