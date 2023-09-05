Ranbir Kapoor showers love on cousin Karisma Kapoor; Alia Bhatt is all smiles in PIC from New York vacay

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently in New York with their daughter Raha. They took a break from work, and headed to New York for a vacay. Pictures of the Brahmastra couple posing with their fans in New York have been going viral since the last few days. While in New York, they were also joined by Ranbir's cousin and actress Karisma Kapoor! Looks like they spent some quality time together in New York, and Lolo has now shared pictures from their fun night out.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt join Karisma Kapoor in New York

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures on Tuesday. The first picture shows Ranbir, Alia and Karisma posing together on the streets of New York. Ranbir is seen planting a kiss on Karisma's forehead, while Alia Bhatt and Lolo are all smiles as they posed for the picture. The joy on their faces is quite evident, and looks like they had a gala time together. Ranbir is seen in a black jacket and a matching beanie, while Karisma is seen in a blue outfit. Alia twinned with Ranbir, as she also opted for a black jacket.

The next picture shared by Karisma Kapoor features a neon sign which reads, "Night out." Meanwhile, the last picture is a blurry selfie of Karisma taken in the car. "New York Night Out #family," wrote Karisma, along with a heart emoji. Check out the post below!

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor, has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal next. Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. She also made her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She has Vasan Bala's action thriller, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania.

