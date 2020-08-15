  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor shows his swag in a cool hoodie with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji in a throwback photo

Ranbir Kapoor is among the popular stars in Bollywood. His fans have been waiting for his film Brahmastra. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Ranbir with director Ayan Mukerji that will leave you in awe.
26590 reads Mumbai Updated: August 15, 2020 02:32 pm
Ranbir Kapoor shows his swag in a cool hoodie with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji in a throwback photoRanbir Kapoor shows his swag in a cool hoodie with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji in a throwback photo

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is among the popular stars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Over the years, Ranbir has garnered a lot of love from each one of his fans across the world due to his stellar performances in films like Tamasha, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. Currently, the star is spending time at home amid the COVID-19 crisis and his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him back on screen. 

Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Ranbir with Ayan Mukerji from an old shooting schedule of Brahmastra. The reason behind the photo is going viral again is that today marks Ayan Mukerji’s birthday. In the throwback photo, Ranbir can be seen sitting next to Ayan as they posed for a click. The handsome Brahmastra star can be seen flaunting his cool look in a casual black hoodie with bottoms. On the other hand, Ayan is seen clad in a green jacket with a tee as he posed with his bestie Ranbir for a stunning yet cool click.

The throwback photo took fans back to the time when shooting for Brahmastra had begun with Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and others. 

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's old photo with Ayan:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday @ayan_mukerji

A post shared by RK ( Smart_People’s_Choice ) (@ranbir__kapoor82) on

Meanwhile, reportedly, the shoot for the film is pending and is yet to begin again post the unlock. Due to the lockdown, shoots of all films had been stalled. Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia as Shiva and Isha. It also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy in important roles. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to be seen in a guest appearance in the film. The logo launch for the film was held last year in Prayagraj and it left everyone excited. This year, the release date was announced in February. However, post that the country went into lockdown and shoots were halted. Rumours have been coming in that Brahmastra may have been pushed to 2021. However, nothing has been confirmed. As of now, Brahmastra is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Also Read|Flashback Friday: Ranbir Kapoor's cute avatar in a childhood pic is the perfect visual treat for his fans

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Anonymous 23 minutes ago

awwww

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

they are dating for years.. all know.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement