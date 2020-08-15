Ranbir Kapoor shows his swag in a cool hoodie with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji in a throwback photo

Ranbir Kapoor is among the popular stars in Bollywood. His fans have been waiting for his film Brahmastra. Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Ranbir with director Ayan Mukerji that will leave you in awe.

Actor is among the popular stars in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. Over the years, Ranbir has garnered a lot of love from each one of his fans across the world due to his stellar performances in films like Tamasha, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. Currently, the star is spending time at home amid the COVID-19 crisis and his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him back on screen.

Amid this, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Ranbir with Ayan Mukerji from an old shooting schedule of Brahmastra. The reason behind the photo is going viral again is that today marks Ayan Mukerji’s birthday. In the throwback photo, Ranbir can be seen sitting next to Ayan as they posed for a click. The handsome Brahmastra star can be seen flaunting his cool look in a casual black hoodie with bottoms. On the other hand, Ayan is seen clad in a green jacket with a tee as he posed with his bestie Ranbir for a stunning yet cool click.

The throwback photo took fans back to the time when shooting for Brahmastra had begun with Ranbir, and others.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's old photo with Ayan:

Meanwhile, reportedly, the shoot for the film is pending and is yet to begin again post the unlock. Due to the lockdown, shoots of all films had been stalled. Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia as Shiva and Isha. It also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, in important roles. is also expected to be seen in a guest appearance in the film. The logo launch for the film was held last year in Prayagraj and it left everyone excited. This year, the release date was announced in February. However, post that the country went into lockdown and shoots were halted. Rumours have been coming in that Brahmastra may have been pushed to 2021. However, nothing has been confirmed. As of now, Brahmastra is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

