Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor are all smiles with child actor & fans on sets of Luv Ranjan's film in new PICS

Actors , have been busy shooting for the second schedule of Luv Ranjan's romantic-comedy in New Delhi for the past few weeks. Now, photos from the sets are surfacing the internet and recent ones showcase Shraddha and Ranbir in cool & casual looks with a child actor and a couple of fans from the national capital region. A few weeks back Shraddha and Ranbir had left from Mumbai to kick off the second schedule of their film in New Delhi.

A child actor named Moksh Soni took to his Facebook account and shared photos with Shraddha and Ranbir from the sets of the film. Claiming to have completed his shoot, the child actor dropped photos with Ranbir and Shraddha. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen clad in a white printed tee with jeans and a cap. On the other hand, Shraddha could be seen flaunting her no-makeup look in a green strapless outfit as she posed with the child actor and his family. In another photo with a fan, Ranbir can be seen clad in a black shirt with jeans, a cap and cool shades while posing in the hotel lobby.

The yet-untitled film stars Shraddha and Ranbir in the lead along with Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The film also marks the acting debut of Boney Kapoor and reportedly, he essays the role of Ranbir's father in the flick. Reportedly, Ranbir and Shraddha had to shoot romantic numbers in Spain as well for this film. The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan and will release on Holi 2022.

Besides this, Ranbir has Shamshera, Brahmastra and Animal lined up ahead of him. On the other hand, Shraddha has a Naagin trilogy with Nikhil Dwivedi and ChaalBaaz in London. The actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff.

