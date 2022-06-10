Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor shooting for a song sequence in Spain for Luv Ranjan’s film goes viral; WATCH

Ever since Luv Ranjan announced his film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, fans have been eagerly waiting to see this pair on the silver screen. The stars have been shooting for the film for quite some time now. In fact, Ranbir was shooting for the film even at the time he was getting married to Alia Bhatt. Well, till now fans know nothing more about the film other than the cast. But, today we bring to you a video, straight from Spain of this fresh Jodi who seems to be shooting for a song amidst beautiful locales.

In the video, we can see Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a sheer white shirt with a tinch of blue on it. The actor paired it with white coloured jeans too. Ranbir completed his look with black shoes. The choreographer seems to be teaching both him and Shraddha Kapoor the dance steps and was seen dancing with the Sanju actor while Shraddha looked at them. The actress on the other hand looked lovely in a yellow short dress as she stood under the umbrella. The tunes that we can hear in the background, we bet will already get you excited.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks the first on-screen collaboration of Alia and Ranbir together. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is scheduled to be released in the cinemas on September 9, 2022. Apart from this Ranbir also has Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor, apart from Luv Ranjan’s untitled next comedy-drama with Ranbir Kapoor, bankrolled by Luv Films and T-Series, she has a project with director Pankaj Parashar titled Chaalbaaz In London, which has high chances of releasing this very year.

