Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's film first MAJOR project to be shot in NCR since March 2021

As lockdown restrictions and Covid-19 norms are easing out, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film will be the first major project to be filmed in the capital.
53672 reads Mumbai Updated: July 14, 2021 05:56 pm
Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's film first MAJOR project to be shot in NCR since March 2021
The paparazzi had a field day on Tuesday as they snapped some big names at the Mumbai airport. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were seen leaving for Delhi to shoot for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy. The actors posed for the paps before heading inside. Followed by them were Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia who also left for the capital. As lockdown restrictions and Covid-19 norms are easing out, Ranbir and Shraddha's film will be the first major project to be filmed in the capital. 

A source revealed to ETimes, "The shoot of the film will resume this week and the cast will be in Delhi for around 15 days. This is the first major film project being in shot in NCR after restrictions were lifted last month." 

Since March 2021, Delhi and the surrounding NCR region witnessed a massive spike in cases amidst the deadly second wave. "Over 15 projects were filmed in NCR from January to March, but shoots were cancelled in April. In recent weeks, we have filmed a few advertisements in old Delhi, but no major projects have been shot here. Line producers say that as the number of cases go down, shooting is expected to resume in full swing in NCR," the source added.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Since the peak of April and May, cases have now considerably fallen and Luv Ranjan's team seems to have been prepared with their plan of action. The source revealed that apart from Ranbir and Shraddha's film, two more projects are slated at the end of July 2021.

"Currently, due to decrease in number of cases, permission is not a big issue, as long as the crew is limited to 20-30 people. Two other major projects are also scheduled for month end," the insider said.

Credits :EtimesAPH Images

Anonymous 1 hour ago

alia feeling insecure now only . putting pic of herself RK has taken . lol

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Just waiting for this newly paired jodi #Shrabir

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Kapoor Mad Kapoor will work together, I am so so exited for this jodi, so so exited for this romantic comedy movie

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Nepo kids with zero talent

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Yuck

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Flop show

Anonymous 6 hours ago

I hate them

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Worst actors

Anonymous 8 hours ago

brahmastra ne time waste kar diya rk ka

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Again after series of flops, they are back in a lead role and the stupid audience is going gaga over these Shitty Nepo kids.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

rk and sk , muah!

Anonymous 10 hours ago

cutie pies ,best couples

Anonymous 10 hours ago

cutie pies ,best couple

Anonymous 10 hours ago

cutie pies ,best couple

Anonymous 10 hours ago

RK has to rely heavily on Shraddha to make this film work.his charisma and fans are fading .

Anonymous 10 hours ago

For your Kind information, Shraddha's Last 2-3 movies in a row were huge flops ( Street Dancer 2 ,BAGHI 3) Chicchore was hit coz of SSR. At least RK's last was a huge hit that let him win a Filfare for Best Actor.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Shrabir will create magic on screen! Can't wait for this movie.

Anonymous 13 hours ago

They are looking so good.