Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's film first MAJOR project to be shot in NCR since March 2021

The paparazzi had a field day on Tuesday as they snapped some big names at the Mumbai airport. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were seen leaving for Delhi to shoot for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy. The actors posed for the paps before heading inside. Followed by them were Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia who also left for the capital. As lockdown restrictions and Covid-19 norms are easing out, Ranbir and Shraddha's film will be the first major project to be filmed in the capital.

A source revealed to ETimes, "The shoot of the film will resume this week and the cast will be in Delhi for around 15 days. This is the first major film project being in shot in NCR after restrictions were lifted last month."

Since March 2021, Delhi and the surrounding NCR region witnessed a massive spike in cases amidst the deadly second wave. "Over 15 projects were filmed in NCR from January to March, but shoots were cancelled in April. In recent weeks, we have filmed a few advertisements in old Delhi, but no major projects have been shot here. Line producers say that as the number of cases go down, shooting is expected to resume in full swing in NCR," the source added.

Since the peak of April and May, cases have now considerably fallen and Luv Ranjan's team seems to have been prepared with their plan of action. The source revealed that apart from Ranbir and Shraddha's film, two more projects are slated at the end of July 2021.

"Currently, due to decrease in number of cases, permission is not a big issue, as long as the crew is limited to 20-30 people. Two other major projects are also scheduled for month end," the insider said.

