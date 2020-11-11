Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's rom com to start filming this month; Spain schedule undecided

After Shamshera and Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star opposite Shraddha Kapoor in a rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan. The film is set to kick-off filming this month.

It has been over two years since graced the big screen. The actor was last seen in Sanju, released in 2018. Ever since he's been busy filming two big-budget projects Shamshera and Brahmastra. The actor was expected to rule the box office this year with his releases, but COVID-19 had other plans. While we wait to see when the two movies hit the theatres, Mumbai Mirror has reported that Ranbir is gearing to film his next film opposite .

For the unversed, Ranbir and Shraddha have been roped in to play the lead in Luv Ranjan's upcoming directorial. The project is yet to announce the title. However, the Mumbai-based publication has revealed that the filming is set to take place starting this month. A portion of the movie is set to be shot in Mumbai before the team flies out to Spain where a majority of the filming will take place. The report adds that the international schedule is yet-to-be-decided. It depends on the pandemic situation in the country. Spain is witnessing a resurgence of Coronavirus currently.

As for Ranbir's other projects, it has been revealed that Shamshera has officially wrapped. Just a few weeks ago, Ranbir was seen making his way to the Yash Raj Studios to dub for the movie. The actor is also currently completing his work for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The movie is currently being shot in Mumbai. The film is yet to shoot two songs, that are scheduled to be shot in January 2021.

Which of the three Ranbir Kapoor movies are you the most excited for? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

