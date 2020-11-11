  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's rom com to start filming this month; Spain schedule undecided

After Shamshera and Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor is set to star opposite Shraddha Kapoor in a rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan. The film is set to kick-off filming this month.
13295 reads Mumbai
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's rom-com filming updateRanbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's rom com to start filming this month; Spain schedule undecided
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been over two years since Ranbir Kapoor graced the big screen. The actor was last seen in Sanju, released in 2018. Ever since he's been busy filming two big-budget projects Shamshera and Brahmastra. The actor was expected to rule the box office this year with his releases, but COVID-19 had other plans. While we wait to see when the two movies hit the theatres, Mumbai Mirror has reported that Ranbir is gearing to film his next film opposite Shraddha Kapoor

For the unversed, Ranbir and Shraddha have been roped in to play the lead in Luv Ranjan's upcoming directorial. The project is yet to announce the title. However, the Mumbai-based publication has revealed that the filming is set to take place starting this month. A portion of the movie is set to be shot in Mumbai before the team flies out to Spain where a majority of the filming will take place. The report adds that the international schedule is yet-to-be-decided. It depends on the pandemic situation in the country. Spain is witnessing a resurgence of Coronavirus currently. 

As for Ranbir's other projects, it has been revealed that Shamshera has officially wrapped. Just a few weeks ago, Ranbir was seen making his way to the Yash Raj Studios to dub for the movie. The actor is also currently completing his work for Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The movie is currently being shot in Mumbai. The film is yet to shoot two songs, that are scheduled to be shot in January 2021. 

Which of the three Ranbir Kapoor movies are you the most excited for? Let us know your pick in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fake wedding invitation card took the internet by storm

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

You may like these
Shraddha Kapoor REVEALS her next film with Ranbir Kapoor will go on floors on THIS date
Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor to be presented by Bhushan Kumar's TSeries
Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS joining Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film; Here’s when it will release
Shraddha Kapoor on Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor & Ramayana: I’ve not been approached for either
Shraddha Kapoor chooses Hrithik Roshan's Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari over film with Ranbir Kapoor?
Shraddha Kapoor shares many avatars of Nagin as fans flood her with creative versions of the new age serpent
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement