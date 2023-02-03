Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s UNSEEN childhood pic will raise your excitement for Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have been in all our hearts since the first look of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar came out. The trailer looks so happening that fans cannot wait to watch the movie. This Luv Ranjan directorial is a modern-day love story and it is the first time that the two stars are collaborating on the big screen. Well, we all know that the two stars look fabulous on the silver screen and their crackling chemistry is also visible but wait till we show you their childhood picture wherein these two are only adorable babies. Scroll down to check out the throwback picture.

Reddit.com has shared an unseen picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from their childhood days. In the picture which appears to be a little blurry, we can see the Brahmastra star looking cute while he appears to be in the middle of eating something. Shraddha, on the other hand, is a cute bald baby and we have to say that her smile was that infectious even during her childhood. This picture is a visual treat for all their fans ahead of the release of their film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on working with each other

During the trailer launch event, Shraddha and Ranbir were seen interacting with the media. They shared their experience of working with each other for the first time. Ranbir said, "I have known Shraddha since we were very young, our parents are friends. But working with her, I realised we share the same creative energies. It's Luv's genius that he cast us together, and working with Shraddha was amazing. I hope we get to work with each other in the future too."

Shraddha, on the other hand, joked that she was happy that Luv Ranjan was open to working with others besides Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The noted director has previously worked with Kartik and Nushrratt in the Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Shraddha quipped, "I am happy that Luv sir was open to working with other people besides Kartik and Nushrratt. So am super happy about it. Working with Ranbir was amazing, I have always looked up to his work."