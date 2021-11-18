Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha starrer to release on Jan 26, 2023 & clash with Hrithik & Deepika Padukone's Fighter

A highly awaited film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is Luv Ranjan's untitled next. On Thursday, it was announced by the makers that the film's release has been pushed to January 26, 2023, from its previous release date of Holi 2022. With this, Ranbir and Shraddha starrer will now hit the screens on Republic Day and clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. Ranbir and Shraddha's film with Luv Ranjan has so far been shot in New Delhi.

T-Series Twitter handle took to social media to announce the new release date of Ranbir and Shraddha's film. The tweet reads, "Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring#RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January 2023!" The film also stars Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Previously, Shraddha and Ranbir had wrapped up the portions of the shoot in New Delhi. The untitled film starring Ranbir and Shraddha in the lead is helmed by Luv Ranjan and backed by Bhushan Kumar.

Take a look:

The shoot for Luv's film had kicked off early this year in New Delhi and later, continued after the second wave of COVID 19 in the capital. Reports were in that Shraddha and Ranbir were to shoot in Spain for romantic sequences for the film. Now, with the film's release being pushed to Republic Day weekend, the audience will get to see a big clash between Hrithik and Deepika's Fighter and Ranbir and Shraddha's untitled film.

Excitement about Deepika and Hrithik's first collaboration is also quite high and fans are eager to see them together in the film. Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and it is an aerial action film. With the big clash, tell us in the comments which film are you more excited about.

