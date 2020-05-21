Ranbir Kapoor sits in dad Rishi Kapoor’s lap as Neetu poses with Riddhima in an endearing unseen childhood pic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been on a spree of sharing throwback photos of her family since her dad Rishi Kapoor’s demise. The latest one features little Ranbir and Riddhima posing with Neetu Kapoor and late Rishi Kapoor. Check it out.

It has been a few weeks since veteran star passed away but his family and fans still are recovering from the loss of the actor. Over the past few days, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing unseen childhood and throwback photos with her late dad Rishi Kapoor that also features and mom . Once again, Riddhima dropped some endearing and unseen childhood photos with Ranbir, Neetu and late Rishi that will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram story, Riddhima shared an unseen family photo with Ranbir, Neetu and late Rishi Kapoor. In the photo, we can see little Ranbir sitting in dad Rishi Kapoor’s lap while adorable little Riddhima is being showered with love by mom Neetu. Neetu Kapoor is seen dressed in a gorgeous green saree while everyone else seems to be twinning in white. The adorable childhood photo of Ranbir, Riddhima with late Rishi Kapoor will make you miss the actor even more.

Apart from this, Riddhima also shared two other childhood photos in which she is seen posing cutely with her dad Rishi Kapoor and mom Neetu. The adorable childhood photos depicted how much Riddhima is missing her late father.

Check out Ranbir, Riddhima’s childhood photos with Neetu and Late Rishi Kapoor:

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor was cremated in Mumbai by Ranbir in the presence of close family members. , Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others were a part of the funeral. On the 13th day prayer meeting, Ranbir and Alia were joined by Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli, Karisma Kapoor and others at Neetu Kapoor house to pay their tributes to the late actor. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body with Emraan Hashami. His demise left the entire Bollywood in a state of shock.

