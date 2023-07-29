Ranbir Kapoor slays as showstopper, Calls late father Rishi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt his ‘fashion influencers’

Ranbir Kapoor is undoubtedly a Bollywood heartthrob. While his acting chops have always been top notch, Ranbir channels a cool casual vibe off-screen, on the fashion front. He turned into a showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal. He showcased the ‘Dhoop Chao’ collection at the ongoing Indian Couture Week in Delhi. The event was organised by the Fashion Design Council of India and commenced on July 25. The show kicked-off with Kunal Rawal’s beautiful collection and Ranbir Kapoor graced it even more with his presence as the showstopper. The 40-year-old actor walked the ramp with confidence, grace and style, but what caught the audience’s attention was the lungi-style pants he wore. Here’s a closer look at what transpired.

Ranbir Kapoor turns showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal

Even though the Brahmastra actor isn’t active on any social media platform, his photos and videos keep surfacing from time to time. Currently, he is courting admiration for his look at the India Couture Week. Various fan pages are complimenting the actor for his grace on the ramp. Kunal Rawal designed Ranbir Kapoor a full-sleeved black jacket with bandhgala and the detailing included silver buttons and sequins all over. Along with this, for the bottom the actor wore a black lungi-style pants. Have a look:

Late father Rishi Kapoor and wife Alia Bhatt as ‘fashion icons’, said Ranbir Kapoor

According to the Times of India, when asked about his fashion influences, the actor said, “If I have to choose from India, I would say Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, my father loved fashion as I remember he used to shop wherever he was travelling abroad. He is definitely an icon to me. And I will say my wife Alia. She dresses cool.”

Ranbir Kapoor on the work front

The actor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a romantic comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan and written by Rahul Mody and Ranjan sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandana, which is set to hit the big screen on December 1, 2023.