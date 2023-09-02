Ranbir Kapoor sports new haircut while dining with Alia Bhatt in New York; see PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the most popular names in Bollywood. They got into a relationship while shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and tied the knot in 2021. In November last year, she gave birth to a baby girl. Both the actors very openly and fondly talk about each other in front of the public and media.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted in New York

Recently, Alia and Ranbir took off to New York to spend some quality time together away from their busy schedules in Mumbai. In a picture, Ranbir can be seen sporting a different type of haircut. The Sanju actor had donned a black jacket while Alia was also seen twining with his in a similar colored outfit. The pictures were shared by an Insta handle called ranbirkapooruniverse.

Check out the pic:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia is currently basking in the success of her recently released romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This Karan Johar directorial also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film met with positive critical response and strong box-office results. She also made her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. The action thriller was released on OTT last month.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was last seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. It turned out to be a profitable venture. He is now gearing up for the action thriller Animal. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. Animal was earlier supposed to be released in August but was pushed to a December 1st release date due to pending VFX work.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ranbir is a top contender for the role of cricketer Lala Amarnath in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming sports drama film. Apart from him, Aamir Khan is also in the race for this role. But nothing is finalized yet and the director will focus on this project once he is done with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

