Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Dubai as he poses with fans for photos during dinner and shopping; See Pics

has been in Dubai since over a week now and looks like the actor is having a great time. After his first few photos surfaced on social media, we came across some more photos on Sunday. Thanks to Ranbir's eagle eyed fans, we got to see the actor happily posing for pictures during his dinner outing or while shopping at the massive Dubai mall.

One set of pictures from Saturday night, shows Ranbir smiling for the camera with a female fan who requested him for a picture while he was at a fine dine restaurant. The actor can be seen wearing a simple grey tee and denims with his usual cap in place. In other photos that have surfaced, Ranbir can be seen obliging fans for a picture as he removed his mask and can be seen smiling.

The Brahmastra actor was also sweet enough to snap a selfie with two girls who met him at the restaurant.

In the photo, Ranbir can be seen wearing a maroon tee, camo print mask, denims and a body fanny pack. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's photos from Dubai below:

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been missing from the big screen since 2017's Jagga Jasoos. While his mega project, Brahmastra, with bestie Ayan Mukerji was set to release this year. However, the pandemic has played spoilsport and the actor's fans will have to wait for another year. On the personal front, his romance with girlfriend only seems to be budding as the actress is now Ranbir's newest neighbour.

Credits :Instagram

